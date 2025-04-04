Majesties set to pay state visit

Listen to this article

His Majesty the King, accompanied by Her Majesty the Queen, officially inaugurates the Midfield Satellite 1 (SAT-1) terminal and the third runway at Suvarnabhumi airport on March 20. (Pool photo)

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana will pay a state visit to the Kingdom of Bhutan from April 25 to 28, the first official overseas state visit of His Majesty the King's reign.

The visit follows an invitation from His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan.

Upon their arrival, Their Majesties will be welcomed by His Majesty King Jigme Singye Wangchuck, the Fourth King of Bhutan and Her Majesty the Queen of Bhutan.

The visit will include a significant religious ceremony at Buddha Dordenma, where 74 Thai and 74 Bhutanese monks will perform Buddhist chants to offer blessings to the royal couple.

In addition to these ceremonial engagements, Their Majesties will be immersed in Bhutanese culture through traditional archery, traditional games, and displays of Bhutanese woven textiles and garments.

Their Majesties will also visit prominent development projects and exhibitions, including a collaboration between the Royal Projects of Thailand and Bhutan, as well as the One Gewog, One Product (Ogop) initiative.

The upcoming state visit aims to strengthen the already close and well-established relations between the two royal families, as well as to foster goodwill and mutual understanding between the peoples of both kingdoms.

To commemorate the historic occasion, the government of Thailand will organise a series of cultural events ahead of the state visit, featuring traditional Thai performing arts, Thai boxing, Thai cuisine, and a friendly football match.

These activities are designed to further deepen people-to-people ties between Thailand and Bhutan.