Crane falls from Rama II expressway, injures one

Listen to this article

Officials inspect the scene where a crane truck fell from the under-construction expressway on Rama II Road in Samut Sakhon province on Friday. (Photos: Rescue volunteer Su Churerat Sukprom)

SAMUT SAKHON — A six-wheeler crane fell from an under-construction expressway on Rama II Road onto a moving pickup truck, injuring the driver early on Friday.

Police and emergency responders were called to the incident on the Bang Khunthian-Ban Phaeo section of the M82 inter-city motorway in tambon Na Di, Muang district, at 2.45am.

The crane truck with Rayong licence plates was found tipped to one side, obstructing the traffic lane heading to Bangkok.

A white Toyota Revo pickup truck with Bangkok plates, carrying medical supplies, was found nearby with significant damage on the right side.

The 36-year-old driver, identified as Natthaphon Khun-amsa, was injured and rushed to Ekachai Hospital by the Samut Sakhon Rescue Foundation.

The crane had been parked on the construction site when it accidentally slipped and fell onto the road below, said Pol Col Arnon Thippawan, chief of Muang Samut Sakhon station.

Traffic returned to normal after a temporary closure in the morning to remove the fallen crane.

Witnesses and the crane controller have been summoned for investigation, Pol Col Arnon said.

The pickup truck sustained significant damage on its right side.

Chronic problem

Last month, a beam on the Rama III-Dao Khanong Expressway collapsed during construction on Rama II Road, killing six and injuring 24 others.

Rama II Road is the main and most direct road connecting Bangkok with the southern region, including the resort town of Hua Hin in Prachuap Khiri Khan province. Government officials agree that congestion on Rama II hurts tourism, as local and foreign visitors often opt for other destinations to avoid traffic jams.

The construction of an expressway above the road from Bangkok to Samut Sakhon is intended to cut travel time, but delays in the work and frequent mishaps and road closures have caused even more congestion, especially on weekends and long public holidays.

Previous construction accidents on Rama II Road have resulted in fatalities. One of the accidents took place on Nov 29 last year when a sling broke, resulting in six deaths and eight injuries. Another accident took place on Jan 18 last year when a sling snapped, killing a worker and causing the crane’s lifting basket to fall. In May 2023, a worker was killed by a falling concrete slab.

According to the Department of Highways, from 2018 to March 15 this year, there have been over 2,500 accidents on Rama II Road from km 0 to km 84, resulting in 144 deaths and 1,440 injuries.