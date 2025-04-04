More heavy equipment called in to aid rescue operation

Listen to this article

Rescuers survey the rubble of the collapsed State Audit Office building in Chatuchak district, Bangkok, on Thursday. (Photo: Bangkok Metropolitan Administration Facebook account)

Relentless efforts to find more survivors trapped under the debris of a collapsed building in Bangkok came to a crucial stage on Friday as the operation has decided to call in heavy equipment to remove the rubble.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt announced the decision to change tactics after rescuers were unable to reach areas where more survivors might be found due to tonnes of thick concrete, steel and other debris obstructing their progress.

The governor said the plan has been adjusted to incorporate heavy machinery, allowing for quicker debris removal and clearing the way for the search-and-rescue operation. This marks a shift from the previous approach, which relied largely on rescuers removing debris by hand due to concerns about potential dangers to survivors.

"It's time to bring in heavy equipment," the former structural engineer said at a press briefing. "Heavy machines will play a greater role, but we have never given up hope of finding survivors."

Rescue teams remain on standby around the clock to prepare for searches once the machines clear the area, he added.

So far, 15 people have died, nine have survived and 79 remain missing since the 30-storey building of the State Audit Office under construction in Chatuchak district crumbled in seconds due to the impact of a 7.7-magnitude earthquake that jolted central Myanmar on March 28.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has declared the end of the disaster zone in the capital, except for the area where the 2.1-billion-baht collapsed building is located due to the ongoing operation.

The BMA estimated that at least 40,000 tonnes of the rubble remain from the site, and the operation to remove it could take up to two months.

Read more: