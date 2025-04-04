Man killed, two injured in Samut Prakan shooting

Rescue workers and officials inspect the scene of a shooting that occurred near a flea market in Samut Prakan's Phra Pradaeng district on Friday. (Captured from Amarin TV)

One man was shot dead and two others seriously injured in a shooting near a flea market in the Phra Pradaeng district of Samut Prakan province around noon on Friday.

The shooting took place near Tonsai Market in tambon Bang Yor around 12.20pm. The incident occurred on the first day of the flea market's opening.

Police and rescue workers arrived at the scene to find one man lying dead from gunshot wounds, while two others received first aid before being rushed to a nearby hospital.

Witnesses reported hearing nearly 10 gunshots during the incident.

Amarin TV reported that police found eight spent bullets at the scene, which is close to the Bang Yor tambon administration organisation on Phetchahueng Road.

A suspect identified only as Bird, 30, is currently being sought.

According to reports, the shooting stemmed from a conflict between aides of the market's caretakers and their rivals.

Police continue to investigate and pursue the suspect, with further details to be reported later.