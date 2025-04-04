American academic faces royal insult charge

Paul Chambers to report to police on Tuesday to answer complaint filed by Thai army

Paul Chambers, a lecturer and adviser on international affairs at Naresuan University in Phitsanulok, is a longtime resident of Thailand and well-known commentator on civil and military issues.

A prominent American academic and longtime resident of Thailand is facing a charge of royal defamation, following a complaint filed by the army.

Paul Chambers, a lecturer and special adviser on international affairs at Naresuan University in Phitsanulok, is scheduled to report to police on April 8 to acknowledge the complaint, according to Sunai Phasuk, a senior researcher on Thailand for Human Rights Watch.

Mr Sunai said that police who visited the university on Friday agreed not to detain Mr Chambers after negotiations with the president of the institution.

The complaint filed by the Third Army Region stems from a lecture Mr Chambers gave last year about the military reshuffle, which allegedly contained content that was insulting to the monarchy, said Mr Sunai.

In addition to a complaint of lese-majeste under Section 112 of the Criminal Code, Mr Chambers could face a charge of computer crime. The two charges are frequently used together.

Lese-majeste is punishable by between 3 and 15 years in prison.

The academic told AFP that while he felt “intimidated” by the situation, he was being supported by the US embassy and colleagues at the university.

Mr Chambers, who holds a PhD in political science from Northern Illinois University, is well-known in academic circles as a commentator on civil-military relations and democracy in Asia, with a special focus on Thailand.

His books include Khaki Capital: The Political Economy of the Military in Southeast Asia, and Praetorian Kingdom: A History of Military Ascendancy in Thailand.