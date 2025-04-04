Ten tourists injured when bus overturns in Surat Thani

Tourists are evacuated from the overturned bus on Highway No.44 in Surat Thani on Friday. (Photo: Kusol Sattha Rescue Foundation)

SURAT THANI – About 10 foreigners were injured when a tour bus travelling from Krabi province overturned on a highway on Friday.

The incident occurred around noon on Highway No.44, Krabi-Surat Thani, in tambon Bang Sawan in Phrasaeng district, according to the Kusol Sattha Rescue Foundation.

The unidentified driver lost control of the vehicle, causing the bus to overturn and collide with a road median.

The bus, with Bangkok licence plates, was carrying three staff members and 40 foreign tourists.

Seven tourists were reported to be slightly injured, while three others were transported to a hospital for treatment. Their names and nationalities have not been released.

Authorities were investigating the scene.