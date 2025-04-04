Old bones at MRT station site hint at ancient executions

Dozens of skeletons, with hands and feet bound, believed to date back to Thonburi era

Workers find many human skeletons during a survey ahead of construction of Siriraj Station on the Mass Rapid Transit Orange Line, which runs from Bang Khun Non to the Thailand Cultural Centre. (Capture from Workpoint TV)

Multiple human skeletons have been found at the construction site of a commuter rail station in Bangkok, and experts say they may be linked to a mass execution about 250 years ago.

The discovery was made recently by a team doing survey work at the site of the Siriraj Station on the MRT Orange Line, which runs from Bang Khun Non to the Thailand Cultural Centre.

The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand said the find is now being investigated under the supervision of Fine Arts Department officials.

The remains, found beneath Arun Amarin Bridge opposite Wat Amarin, have sparked a great deal of interest among historians and enthusiasts.

More than 70 skeletons were unearthed, many in unusual positions, with hands and feet bound behind their backs, suggesting they might have been executed.

Experts speculate that the remains could be linked to a mass execution, potentially dating back to the Thonburi period (1767-82).

The Fine Arts Department said further examination would confirm whether the remains predate the establishment of Bangkok in 1782.