Clearing State Audit Office debris could take '60 days'

Operation presses on: Excavators remove concrete debris on Friday to clear the way for online search-and-rescue operations at the collapsed State Audit Office building in Bangkok's Chatuchak district. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The operation to clear debris from the collapsed State Audit Office (SAO) building could take 30 to 60 days as search and rescue efforts for survivors continue amid difficult conditions.

Citing experts, Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said about 15,000 cubic metres of rubble weighing 40,000 tonnes were expected to be removed from the site, and less than 5% of the debris has been cleared so far.

Mr Chadchart also announced a decision to change tactics after rescuers were unable to reach areas where more survivors might be found due to heavy piles of thick concrete, steel and other debris obstructing their progress.

He said the plan has been adjusted to incorporate heavy machinery, allowing for quicker debris removal and clearing the way for the search-and-rescue operation and facilitating evidence-gathering for the ongoing investigations.

This marks a shift from the previous approach, which relied largely on rescuers removing debris by hand due to concerns about the potential dangers to survivors, he said.

On Thursday, search crew detected signs of life and over 100 personnel were deployed to clear the path.

As of midnight, they managed to reach the location but were blocked by steel and a narrow cavity, according to the governor.

"We will need heavy machinery to further progress. Everyone is heartbroken, but we believe we've done our best.

"Heavy machines will play a greater role, but we have never given up hope of finding survivors.

"Rescue teams are on standby around the clock to prepare for searches once the machines clear the area," he said.

Mr Chadchart also reassured the public of their safety, saying public confidence is expected to be restored as almost all structures withstood the recent earthquake.

Dr Wantanee Wattana, permanent secretary at the BMA, said yesterday that psychiatrists have been deployed at the site to support the families of the victims and to also provide mental support to the rescue team in the operation area who may be stressed from their duties.

She also expressed deep gratitude to His Majesty the King, who has taken all injured victims as patients under royal patronage.

Dr Wantanee called on media outlets not to mix coverage of the earthquake-related damage in Myanmar with the collapsed building, warning it could cause misunderstanding and emotional distress among the victims' families.