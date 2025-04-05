Panel moots road safety measures

The road safety committee has proposed four key measures to curb traffic accidents during the upcoming Songkran festival.

Nikorn Chamnong, adviser to the committee on road safety and accident prevention, and Supachai Somcharoen, chairman of the subcommittee on road safety law enforcement, held a joint press conference to map out the plan yesterday.

The proposals were addressed to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who has shown clear intent to promote Songkran as a form of "soft power" to attract more international tourists.

They were also submitted to Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul, who chairs the National Road Safety Policy Committee.

One is the "10 Dangerous Days" scheme, which consists of four measures, including strict law enforcement targeting risky behaviour on the roads, such as not wearing helmets, speeding and drunk driving.

Another measure involves halting all road construction projects during the holiday, such as those on Rama II Road, and ensuring proper signage at construction sites.

The next calls for zero alcohol tolerance for drivers, safety at railway crossings and stricter checks on gas-powered vehicles.

The last focuses on the management of personnel, with sufficient staffing at road checkpoints throughout the entire holiday to prevent an excessive workload for each staff member.