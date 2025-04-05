Steel supplier in invoice strife

A pile of dismantled steel bars from the construction site of the State Audit Office building, which collapsed due to last week's earthquake, was found to include substandard products of Xin Ke Yuan Steel Co. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarill)

The Revenue Department has filed a criminal complaint against Xin Ke Yuan Steel Co, which supplied steel for the construction of the State Audit Office (SAO) building before its collapse, for fabricating more than 7,000 invoices worth over 200 million baht.

The complaint was made to the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), where it was received by Deputy DSI Director-General Pol Capt Surawut Rangsai on Friday.

According to Pol Capt Surawut, the complaint stated that, from 2015 to 2017, Xin Ke Yuan Co Ltd issued counterfeit tax invoices, the damage value of which is estimated at over 200 million baht.

If the amount includes penalties, it could total 1 billion baht, he said, adding that the DSI was gathering evidence to summon individuals involved for questioning.

He noted that the case may be handled separately or merged with a special case related to nominee businesses.

Further investigation by the Regional Revenue Office Division 3 found that the company used 7,426 fake tax invoices to illegally claim tax credits. This violates criminal tax laws under the Revenue Code.

According to the Special Case Investigation Act, such offenses of the Revenue Code fall under DSI jurisdiction. Therefore, the DSI will now proceed with an investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, Thitiphat Chotidechachainan, head of the working group for the Minister of Industry, said an inspection of Xin Ke Yuan's factory in Rayong province on Thursday found large stockpiles of radioactive caesium-137, a hazardous industrial waste contaminated with heavy metals on its premises.

The volume of the toxic powdery waste found exceeded 43,000 tonnes, worth over 1.7 billion baht, a lot more than the company's last report in 2022 of 2,245 tonnes.

Officials from the Department of Industrial Works and the Rayong Provincial Industry Office have seized the radiocaesium residuals and collected samples for testing. The company must provide a clear explanation by Thursday or risk losing its waste removal permit.

"Claims of staff changes as the reason for data discrepancies are a common excuse used by shady businesses," Ms Thitiphat said. "If the company fails to justify the origins of the substance, it could face legal action, and the DSI may classify the case as a special investigation to swiftly wrap up the case."

In the latest development, Industry Minister Akanat Promphan has signed an order to revoke Board of Investment (BoI) privileges from Xin Ke Yuan Steel Co for breaching factory and industrial standards laws. Despite prior warnings on Dec 27 last year and Feb 20 this year, the firm failed to comply.

The minister further explained that the company was warned of deficiencies in the product quality control system and that its products did not meet the required standards of the Thai Industrial Standards Institute (TISI).

Ongoing inspections continue, he noted.