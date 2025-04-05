Govt takes fire over debate bid

The government is facing sharp criticism for trying to fast-track the deliberation of the entertainment-casino complex bill in parliament despite lacking a comprehensive feasibility study to support it.

During a parliamentary meeting on Thursday, after the Pheu Thai Party proposed bringing the deliberation forward to Wednesday, members of the opposition openly questioned whether private investors were exerting undue influence over government policy.

PP leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut yesterday told reporters that during Thursday's meeting, he submitted a motion to put the earthquake impacts on the urgent agenda for the next parliamentary session. However, the Pheu Thai Party later replaced it with the entertainment complex bill.

Mr Natthaphong argued the government's reshuffling of priorities stemmed from fears that a prolonged debate on the earthquake might result in attendance falling below quorum requirements for the session, which could include a vote on the casino bill.

"The urgency with which the government is pushing this bill appears unnecessary and raises suspicions," he said.

When asked whether financial backers were influencing the bill, Natthaphong said he had no concrete evidence but highlighted ongoing structural issues in Thai politics that favour vested interests.

PP list MP Parit Wacharasindhu speculated that if the government fails to prioritise the bill next week, it might not be considered at all during this session.

He warned that the current rush reflects a lack of public support and the absence of detailed studies on the potential social and economic impacts.

"If the government truly wants to push this policy, it should first conduct a comprehensive feasibility study during the parliamentary recess, then propose the bill when parliament resumes," he said.

Minister to the Prime Minister's Office Chousak Sirinil yesterday denied that the government was rushing the bill. He said the legislative process remains lengthy and estimated it would take at least eight months.

It requires three readings in both the House and Senate, as well as the formation of a relevant committee, he said.

"The bill is being processed according to standard procedures," Mr Chousak said, dismissing opposition allegations of investor interference.

He emphasised that the government aims to complete the process within its current term and reiterated that the bill is intended to stimulate economic growth and generate revenue.