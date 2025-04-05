Trat locals oppose expressway project

Residents and business operators in Trat city have slammed the proposed 5.9-kilometre route connecting Laem Ngob district to Koh Chang, arguing that the new expressway, which bypasses the city, will hurt the local economy.

The second public hearing for the expressway project was held on Wednesday at Trat City Hotel in Muang district. The hearing was presided over by Trat deputy governor Damrongsak Yodtongdee and Expressway Authority of Thailand (Exat) deputy governor Katpachon Udomthampakdee.

Over 400 participants, including government officials, private-sector representatives and local residents, attended the meeting.

Previously, a similar hearing was held in Koh Chang district, where local residents supported the construction in the Ban Dan Kao community in tambon Koh Chang. The project, led by project manager Chanwit Artsamiti, is backed by five consulting firms.

At the latest hearing, a video presentation summarised previous feedback and findings from engineering, economic and environmental impact studies. The meeting decided that the expressway's route should begin near the ferry pier at Ao Thammachat in tambon Khlong Yai of Laem Ngop district. The expressway would stretch at least 5.9km, include four traffic lanes and take four years to complete. Its construction cost is estimated at 10 billion baht. The final proposal for the project is expected by late 2025, after the final public hearing is held. According to reports, the selected route would run south along Rural Highway No.4066, cross agricultural land, pass through coastal waters and connect to Koh Chang via the Ban Dan Mai community.

However, many participants, including local politicians and residents, along with representatives of media outlets, the Federation of Thai Industries, the Association of Domestic Travel (ADT), the Trat Chamber of Commerce and the Fisheries Association of Trat, voiced concerns.

They opposed the expressway's starting point at Ao Thammachat, arguing it would bypass Trat city, depriving it of economic benefits. With most of the 2.2 million annual tourists heading to islands like Koh Chang or Koh Kood, the city would lose potential income, while nearby Chanthaburi province might gain the benefits instead.

Mr Katpachon acknowledged that while the route is more cost-effective, other proposed routes favoured by locals could cost nearly twice as much.