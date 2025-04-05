New booze rules raise alarm

The government has been called on to enforce alcohol-control regulations amid fears that easing the law could lead to more calamitous incidents, particularly during the Songkran holiday.

The "Expanding Drinking Zones vs Increased Risks During Songkran" seminar was held recently by the Alcohol Prevention Network, Women and Men Progressive Movement Foundation, Social Synergy Network Foundation, Life Quality Development Network and the Youth Health Promotion Network.

During the seminar, Wisanu Sritawong, chairman of Social Synergy Network Foundation, expressed concern that the upcoming Songkran festival will see an increase in alcohol consumption and activities such as concerts and water play could lead to more drinking-related incidents and violence due to the eased policy.

The group claims a survey it carried out last year, in 20 provinces, saw 81% of respondents agree it was necessary to ban alcohol during Songkran to reduce violent crime. The same poll also reported that 87% thought the move would decrease the risk of sexual harassment, and 82% did not think it would put tourists off visiting.

Mr Wisanu also suggested adopting practices from last year's celebration on Silom Road, where special lanes were designated for emergency vehicles and relevant private business operators were held accountable for alcohol-related incidents.

Dr Udomsak Saengow, a lecturer at Walailak University's School of Medicine, criticised the government's eagerness to allow sales on religious holidays and in railway stations despite the revised version of the law not yet being imposed.

"The government's stance may lead to less intense law enforcement regarding alcohol control, especially during the Songkran festival, which is being used to promote tourism as part of the government's "Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sport Year 2025".

He cited international academic research, which found that in Western Australia, hotels granted extended alcohol sale hours saw a three-fold increase in reports of physical assault compared to those without extended hours.

In Norway, a study found that a one-hour extension of alcohol sales led to a 13–22% increase in assaults across 18 cities.

Dr Udomsak urged the government to enforce existing alcohol laws more strictly instead, emphasising that not all tourists consume alcohol and any threat to their safety could tarnish Thailand's global image, he said.

Jaree Srisawat, a senior official at the Women and Men Progressive Movement Foundation, said a nationwide survey of 2,552 people last month showed that 70% of people are concerned by the changes.

Last Monday, the Senate accepted in principle an updated alcohol control bill, which was approved by parliament on March 19. Among the changes is the lifting of restrictions on advertising alcoholic beverages.

Three committees working on Tourism and Sports, Social Development and Public Health have been assigned to study the bill before a final decision is made.