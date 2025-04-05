Schools to search bags for vapes

Listen to this article

The Office of the Basic Education Commission (Obec) has instructed schools to conduct bag searches for e-cigarettes when the next semester begins in May, citing growing concerns over vaping among students.

Obec's deputy secretary-general Tee Pawangkanant, said the directive was introduced during the E-Cigarette Control Policy Committee meeting chaired by Vice Minister of Education Phitsanu Phonlathee.

The measure is part of the committee's efforts to strengthen school regulations regarding e-cigarettes. Schools are required to search for e-cigarettes and, if necessary, confiscate and destroy any found during inspections.

In addition, Obec is launching a public awareness campaign to educate students on the dangers of vaping and the potential legal consequences. Mr Tee said the initiative will help support long-term enforcement measures in schools.

The regulations are set to be implemented before the start of the semester in May, with schools working closely with authorities to tighten enforcement.

Parents have also been urged to cooperate with schools in tackling the issue, as the legal repercussions of e-cigarette possession can be severe.

Dr Prakit Vathesatogkit, president of the Action on Smoking and Health Foundation, said vaping also places a financial burden on families.

He cited a National Statistical Office 2021 survey, which found that individuals aged 15 and older spend an average of 718 baht per month on vaping products. This is a big expense, particularly when compared to Thailand's lowest monthly income of 1,043 baht, he added.

Health experts have also raised concerns over the serious health risks associated with e-cigarette use.

Dr Pimchanok Junsawat, a paediatric pulmonologist at Thammasat University's Faculty of Medicine, warned that secondhand vape exposure poses greater risks to toddlers and young children.

"Young children absorb toxins more efficiently and breathe at a faster rate than adults, making them more vulnerable to the harmful chemicals in e-cigarette vapour," she said.