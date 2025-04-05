Steel samples at building collapse site sent for testing

Listen to this article

Officials inspect the site of the collapsed State Audit Office building in Chatuchak district of Bangkok on Friday, as excavators and heavy machinery begin removing concrete debris to clear the way for further search operations. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Two government agencies have collected samples of different sizes of steel bars from the site of the collapsed State Audit Office building in Bangkok and sent them for lab testing to verify whether they met standards.

Officers from the Central Police Forensic Science Division and officials from the Department of Public Works and Town Planning jointly collected random samples from Zones A, B, C and D at the site in Chatuchak district. They have been sent to the Iron and Steel Institute of Thailand for lab tests, said Pol Maj Gen Vathee Assawuttamangkul, commander of the police forensic unit.

The under-construction 30-storey building was the only high-rise in Bangkok to collapse after the earthquake that struck Myanmar on March 28.

The Institute earlier conducted tests on samples of two different sizes of steel bars collected from the site, and said they were not up to standard.

The steel in question was traced to a Chinese-owned factory in Rayong that had been shuttered since January for other violations, officials said.

The two agencies plan to enter the site again to collect samples of concrete slabs or further examination. For the time being, samples of concrete debris could not be collected because workers are still digging at the site where dozens of people were trapped, said Pol Maj Gen Vathee.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra acknowledged that substandard steel might have been used in the construction of the building. The Ministry of Industry is also inspecting various steel samples, she said.

With hope fading that any of the 79 people believed trapped in the rubble might be found alive, authorities on Friday decided to bring in heavy equipment to start clearing the debris more quickly.

Earlier, there had been concerns about the stability of the site and possible impact from vibrations caused by machinery, which might endanger searchers and those trapped.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt announced the decision after rescue workers were unable to reach areas where they believed survivors might be found due to heavy piles of debris obstructing their progress.

He said that using heavy machinery would also facilitate evidence-gathering for ongoing investigations.

Fifteen people — 8 men and 7 women — have been confirmed dead from the collapse so far, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration reported on Saturday. Nine survivors have been rescued and 79 people are still trapped.