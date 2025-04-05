Din Daeng toll plaza closing at night from Saturday to Monday

Listen to this article

The Din Daeng toll plaza will be closed on Saturday, Sunday and Monday nights, from 10pm to 6am, to accommodate work to remove a damaged construction crane tower. (Photo: Exat)

The inbound and outbound lanes of the Din Daeng toll plaza on the Chalerm Maha Nakhon Expressway in Bangkok will be closed at night from Saturday until Monday to accommodate the removal of a construction crane tower that was damaged in the March 28 earthquake.

The Expressway Authority of Thailand (Exat) said the closure would take place from 10pm to 6am on April 5-7. The crane tower in question was being used at the Aspire Vibha-Victory condominium project site and its collapse also affected the expressway, Exat said on its Facebook page.

Exat apologised for any inconvenience and advised motorists to use the following alternative routes.

Outbound: Vehicles travelling on the Chalerm Maha Nakhon Expressway from Rama V Road (Bon Kai) should use the Si Rat Expressway heading towards Phahon Yothin Road (Victory Monument) exit or the Rama IX (Ratchada) exit to enter Din Daeng and Vibhavadi roads.

Vehicles travelling on the Si Rat Expressway should use the Ploenchit exit (north side) to reach Asok Road and head towards Din Daeng and Vibhavadi roads.

Inbound: Vehicles heading to Bang Na should use the Si Rat Expressway at the Bang Sue toll plaza in front of Mor Chit Bus Terminal 2 or Klong Prapa 2 toll plaza in front of the Ministry of Finance.