Another body spotted at building collapse site

Rescuers work tirelessly to clear debris at the site of the collapsed State Audit Office in Bangkok as search operations continue on Saturday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

Another body has been spotted beneath the rubble of the collapsed State Audit Office in Bangkok, but it cannot be retrieved until more debris is cleared, officials said on Saturday.

Rescuers have been working tirelessly to excavate Zone C of the site in Chatuchak district, as it is believed to be the place where many people ran from as the building collapsed during the earthquake on March 28.

Aekvarunyoo Amrapala, a spokesman of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), said a backhoe was being used to dig a hole in Zone C, which was linked to the building’s car park floors. It is possible that the bodies of some of the workers who were fleeing during the collapse would be found there, he said.

A total of 79 people are still unaccounted for at the site where the 30-storey building collapsed.

A small backhoe has been deployed to Zone B but a larger one is needed to reduce the debris pile and lessen the risks for rescuers who will attempt to retrieve bodies of missing people there, said the spokesman.

At about 2.30am, Mr Aekvarunyoo received a report that a body had been spotted trapped under the rubble in Zone B, but rescuers were unable to go inside yet.

The BMA’s Erawan Medical Emergency Centre reported on Saturday evening that the confirmed death toll at the site stood at 15 and the number of injured was 19. Of the injured, 11 have been discharged from hospitals, leaving 8 being treated.