Casino bill 'will help offset' US trade move

Listen to this article

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has defended the Entertainment Complex Bill, set for parliamentary debate on April 9, as a vital economic measure amid rising US tariffs on Thai goods.

While opposition continues inside and outside parliament, Mr Phumtham insisted the bill's fate should be decided through democratic processes -- not protests.

The bill, which includes casino operations within an integrated entertainment complex, aims to generate significant revenue and counter the 36% US tariff hike on Thai goods -- far higher than Singapore's 10%, he said.

Mr Phumtham argued the measure would boost Thailand's financial resilience and dismissed concerns that it promotes gambling addiction. He said strict entry rules, including age and income restrictions, would help mitigate risk.

"This isn't about encouraging gambling -- it's about economic survival," he said.

He urged critics to join the parliamentary debate and cited results from the government's online public hearing held between Feb 28 and March 14, in which more than 70,000 people participated, with around 80% supporting the bill.

While acknowledging the right to protest, he warned such demonstrations should not be seen as representing the entire nation.

He said public opinion often differs from that of opposition parties and civil groups, stressing the need to respect the democratic process and let parliament decide.

He added that the bill could inject billions into the economy.