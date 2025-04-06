Foreign teams start to withdraw from the collapse site

Listen to this article

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra listens to a briefing by a team of Israeli rescuers who are part of an international contingent working at the collapsed building site in Bangkok on March 31. Ruamkatanyu Foundation

The Israeli rescue team, part of the global Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) network, has now withdrawn from the site of the collapsed State Audit Office building in Bangkok.

This move aligns with an earlier announcement from Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt that international rescue teams would begin pulling out as some countries needed to attend to other urgent global missions.

Mr Chadchart expressed his deep gratitude to the teams for their effort and bade them farewell on Friday. "The Israeli team, one of the first to respond within the USAR network, had been on-site for about a week, offering invaluable expertise," he said.

USAR teams are split into three categories: Heavy, Medium and Light. The Israeli team falls under the Heavy category, meaning they can deploy globally to disaster sites within 78 hours and operate non-stop, 24/7.

Specialising in search and rescue operations under collapsed buildings, the Israeli team immediately set to work, identifying vital signs and traces of potential survivors, which they analysed using behavioural patterns, he said.

The team, which also includes legal experts and engineers, said the collapse in Thailand was particularly complex, noting "they had never before encountered the collapse of such a tall building", said Mr Chadchart.

He assured the public that the departure of international teams would not impede the ongoing rescue and recovery efforts.

He said the Thai rescue teams, who have been in constant communication with international experts, are well-equipped and ready to continue the mission.

Meanwhile, the Japanese rescue team is en route to provide support, although their assistance will not be directed to the disaster site itself.

Instead, their focus will be on sharing knowledge, managing warning systems, and assessing the structural integrity of surrounding buildings, Mr Chadchart said.

Mr Chadchart said the ongoing search and rescue operations would continue without disruption, despite the international teams gradually returning to their home countries.

The key challenge now is locating survivors still trapped in the rubble. However, with the arrival of heavy machinery, the Thai rescue teams are able to carry on their work effectively, without exceeding operational limits.

As the international teams conclude their missions, Thai teams remain focused on critical search and rescue efforts. The use of heavy machinery has been carefully coordinated, with engineers ensuring the safety of operations to avoid further structural collapses.

"There is still hope of finding more survivors, and we remain committed to this mission with full determination," the governor said.