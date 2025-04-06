Pattaya woman badly hurts self after losing B800,000 to call scam

Police and rescue workers give first aid to a woman, left, at her house in Pattaya early Sunday morning. Chaiyot Pupattanapong

PATTAYA: A businesswoman severely injured herself with a knife early Sunday morning, reportedly due to stress after losing 800,000 baht to a call scam.

According to police, rescue workers found the 35-year-old woman, whose name was withheld, with about 10 stab wounds in her neck, abdomen and wrist at her house in Arunothai 9 Road at 12.16am.

She received first aid and was rushed to hospital. At the house, police found a blood-stained keychain knife.

A relative of the woman told police that about a year ago a call scam gang pretended to be Chon Buri police and told her that she had violated prostitution-related laws. The gang told her that they had to impound her money.

The woman then transferred a total of 800,000 baht to the gang. The sum included money she had borrowed from relatives and friends.

After realising she was a scam victim, she filed a complaint with police. As she could not retrieve the money over the past year, her stress levels rose and she eventually hurt herself.