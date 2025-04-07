'Queen of Luk Thung' dies at 85

Listen to this article

Pongsri Woranuch, the first "Queen of Luk Thung" (Thai country music) and a National Artist in the Performing Arts (folk singing), died peacefully on Sunday at the age of 85.

Her death marks the loss of an iconic figure in Thai music and culture, leaving behind a legacy of timeless songs and contributions to the Thai music industry.

Born on June 5, 1938, Phongsri's musical journey began at the age of 15 when she started performing in a travelling theatre troupe.

From a young girl serving in the troupe, she worked her way up to become a prominent singer and recorded her first single, Huajai Mai Mee Khrai Khrong, in 1955.

Her true breakthrough came when she joined Suraphol Sombatcharoen's band, leading to her rise to stardom during the 1960s and 1970s. Suraphol was known as the King of Luk Thung.

With a distinctive high-pitched voice, Phongsri became known for hits such as Duang Phitsawas, Kod Mon Non Nao, and Nam Ta Mia Luang.

Over the years, she became a trailblazer for female folk singers and influenced a generation of artists, including the likes of Supaporn Srisuk, Pumpuang Duangjan, and Sunaree Ratchasima.

In 1992, Phongsri was honoured with the National Artist Award in recognition of her achievements in the folk music genre.

She also established the Phongsri Woranuch Museum in Nakhon Pathom to preserve her legacy and offer a glimpse into her remarkable career, which can be visited for free in the Phutthamonthon Sai 5 area.

Her funeral rites will be organised at Wat Rai King in Sam Phran district, Nakhon Pathom on April 17.