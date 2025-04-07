Massage training expands to muscle care

Listen to this article

An instructor demonstrates Thai traditional massage techniques to participants in a training course held at the Museum of Public Health and Traditional Medicine in Nonthaburi last month. Varuth Hirunyatheb

The Ministry of Public Health is amending regulations to promote traditional Thai massage as a key driver of health tourism and economic growth.

Unveiling the plans on Sunday, Minister of Public Health, Somsak Thepsuthin, said traditional Thai massage (or nuad Thai), recognised as an intangible cultural heritage item by Unesco, can create significant economic value. The ministry aims to prioritise high-quality standards for Thai massage to expand its reach globally.

He said the Nuad Thai College of Thailand, which opened last month and is run by the ministry, has launched a training programme for 1,000 masseurs, with plans to expand to 20,000 participants by the end of the year.

The course is designed to equip practitioners with specialised skills in the treatment of seven muscle-related conditions, enhancing their expertise and income potential. The seven conditions covered in the programme include frozen shoulder, trigger finger, piriformis syndrome, herniated disc, hemiparesis, paralysis and knee pain.

At present, only government-employed therapists and staff at private hospitals are legally allowed to charge for massage treatments aimed at curing these muscle-related illnesses; massage therapists are not permitted to do so.

However, the ministry plans to amend regulations to allow those who complete the new training programme to charge for their services too. The minister says the change will help upgrade the skills of Thai masseurs and promote the country's wellness tourism sector.

He said Thai massage contributes 190 billion baht annually to the economy, and with the expansion of the training programme, that should grow.

By training 20,000 specialists in advanced techniques, the ministry aims to increase the economic impact of Thai massage while improving the livelihoods of practitioners.

Mr Somsak said certified practitioners -- those who complete at least 150 hours of training --will help boost Thailand's reputation in the global wellness market.

"Thai massage is more than just a cultural treasure -- it's a form of soft power," said the minister.