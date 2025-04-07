Ministry sets out compensation offer

Listen to this article

Excavators are deployed at the collapse site in Chatuchak district, Bangkok, on Sunday. Varuth Hirunyatheb

Families of victims who perished in the collapse of the State Audit Office building will each receive compensation of up to 2 million baht, says the Ministry of Labour.

Permanent secretary Boonsong Thapchaiyuth visited the Coordination and Assistance Centre for workers affected by the earthquake to reassure both migrant and Thai workers that they would be treated equally.

He said relatives of the dead can submit requests for compensation, which will be processed and paid within 15 days.

"The compensation will range from 1 to 2 million baht. The ministry will offer help and support to migrant workers who have been affected, ensuring they are treated the same as Thai citizens," he said, adding that for those workers covered by the Social Security Scheme, the employer is responsible for compensation.

In addition, the Ministry will cover the medical expenses of the injured through the Social Security Office and the compensation fund until their treatment is complete.

Under the Social Security scheme, workers who lost their jobs due to the earthquake will receive unemployment benefits of 7,500 baht per month for six months.

The ministry is still determining the total number of affected workers, with a final count expected by April 8, he said.

Rescuers continue their efforts to search for missing individuals. A total of 77 people are still unaccounted for at the site of the 30-storey building collapse while the number of deaths increased from 15 to 17 after two more bodies were found on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida) released a survey which revealed concerns among Bangkok residents about the structural safety of buildings and other issues following the earthquake.

The poll was conducted on April 1-3 by telephone among 1,300 respondents aged 18 and over of various levels of education, occupation and income throughout the capital.

When asked about the aftermath of the earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand, about 68.09% of respondents said they were concerned about how stable and safe buildings across the city are, 59.4% questioned the effectiveness of early warning systems should another earthquake occur, and 43.9% worried about when a powerful quake would happen again.

The survey also assessed public confidence in the safety of various building types in Bangkok such as shopping malls in which about 60% said they felt confident. For hotels, about 53% said they were confident. By contrast, in regard to private residential buildings, about 59% said they were not confident in their safety.