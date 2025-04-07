High-speed rail steel up to scratch

Listen to this article

Work is proceeding on construction of the elevated part of the high-speed rail tracks between Saraburi and Kaeng Khoi in 2023. (Photo supplied)

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) says the steel used in the Thai-Chinese high-speed rail project meets all engineering and quality standards.

The news follows rigorous inspections prompted by public concerns after a powerful earthquake in Myanmar on March 28 brought down the State Audit Office building in Bangkok.

SRT governor Veeris Ammarapala said the SRT has expedited inspections, with a particular focus on Contract 3-1, which covers the Kaeng Koi-Klang Dong and Phang Asoke-Bandai Ma sections.

The section is being built by Italian-Thai Development and the China Railway No.10 Engineering Group Co Joint Venture. These are the same companies that built the SAO building in Chatuchak district which collapsed.

He said expert engineers have been sent to the site to inspect its structural integrity, and they confirm there are no cracks or damage.

The structure has been designed to withstand seismic vibrations and is built in accordance with standards, he said.

He added that the SRT had worked closely with the Railway Transport Department, the Industrial Standards Institute, and the Iron and Steel Institute to collect steel samples from the Muak Lek and Thap Kwang depots.

The samples underwent laboratory testing, which assessed key properties such as yield strength, tensile strength, elongation, bending capacity and chemical composition.

"All samples met the required standards, confirming the steel is fully suitable for use in railway construction," he said.

The SRT governor said staff are strict with quality control, with inspections at every stage -- from factory production to on-site installation.

"We only use steel approved following comprehensive factory testing and additional inspections before deployment. Project supervisors oversee the process to ensure strict adherence to safety protocols and quality standards," he said.

The Kaeng Koi-Klang Dong and Phang Asoke-Bandai Ma section is part of the 252.3km high-speed train route connecting Bangkok to Nakhon Ratchasima.

The Italian-Thai Development and China Railway No.10 Engineering Group Co Joint Venture won Contract 3-1, one of the of 10 contracts awarded following bidding. The work is expected to be done in about three years.