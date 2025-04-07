New 'smart pier' opens in Nonthaburi

The Ministry of Transport has officially opened Rama VII Pier in Nonthaburi's Bang Kruai district.

The project is part of a broader initiative to modernise and connect the city's transport network, incorporating land, rail, and water transport systems, Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri said on Friday.

She said the Rama VII pier is one of 29 piers being improved in the Bangkok metropolis. The initiative supports the government's goal to expand and modernise water transport systems to improve connectivity between key areas along the Chao Phraya River and connecting canals.

The Rama VII pier, part of the Smart Pier project, was built in collaboration between the Marine Department and the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand. The pier covers 700 square metres and features a small dock.

The pier has solar panels for generating electricity and is equipped with modern technologies like AI-based facial recognition for security, and automatic service counters. It also boasts facilities such as EV charging stations, accessible restrooms, and smart lighting systems.

The Rama VII Pier is expected to be handling an average of 53,000 passengers per day by 2030, she said.

Kritpetch Chaichuay, director-general of the Marine Department, said staff have finished upgrading 12 piers into smart piers, with two more (Pak Kret Pier and Kiak Kai Pier) to be completed soon.