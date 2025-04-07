Rescuers push forward despite odds

Foreign and local emergency response teams search for survivors buried in 75,000 tonnes of fallen concrete and steel

Susan Redmond leads a team of 11 rescue dogs, including Sahara, a 4-year-old golden retriever with extensive experience. PATTARAPONG CHATPATTARASILL

Susan Redmond looked exhausted after spending hours searching for survivors at the site of the State Audit Office (SAO) building collapse in Chatuchak district on Sunday.

By her side was Sahara, a 4-year-old golden retriever rescue dog.

Ms Redmond is a member of the Thailand Rescue Dog Association, and Sahara is one of 11 rescue dogs registered under the association that were deployed to locate survivors and bodies trapped under the rubble. The collapse followed a 7.7 magnitude earthquake on March 28.

Camping in Chatuchak Market, directly across from the collapsed building, Ms Redmond has been stationed at the site since Friday, handling three rescue dogs: Sahara, Lily and Safari, who are highly trained for search and rescue missions.

Their abilities are certified by the International Search and Rescue Dog Organization (IRO), qualifying them for international rescue operations, including the major earthquake in Turkey in 2023.

Ms Redmond said the hazardous environment, filled with debris, broken glass and extreme heat, poses challenges for the rescue dogs.

Each dog works in pairs and must rest every 20 minutes to prevent exhaustion. They were trained to detect both injured individuals and deceased victims. Once they identify a potential survivor or body, they signal to their handlers.

"We don't measure success by the number of lives saved. The dogs' job is to find potential survivors and alert us so we can continue searching. We have no plans to stop; we are pressing forward with the operation," Ms Redmond said.

The Bangkok Emergency Medical Center (Erawan Center) reported on Sunday that 15 bodies have been recovered, 19 people were injured and more than 70 remain missing.

Help from abroad

Another key participant in the rescue operation was Mike Leum.

Mr Leum, the founder of 6:8, a nonprofit rescue organisation based in Los Angeles, California, said Thai authorities contacted his team for assistance.

He arrived at the scene on Monday, noting the situation in Bangkok differed from his previous missions in Turkey and Ukraine.

"Although this is just one collapsed building rather than an entire city, the challenges are similar -- how can we rescue survivors as quickly as possible," he said. "The most heartbreaking moment was finding a lunchbox in the rubble and having no idea if its owner was safe or not."

Mr Leum emphasised the importance of hope.

"Don't lose faith. I once helped rescue a boy trapped under rubble in Turkey for over 10 days. We must always have hope."

'Time is crucial'

An Israeli colonel, who chose not to reveal his name, gave a press conference at the Israeli embassy on Friday before the troops departed Thailand that day.

He was leading Israel's rescue team, which comprised 22 specialists with diverse technical expertise.

The colonel said his team began preparing to travel to Thailand to help in the rescue mission just minutes after it occurred as he was confident the Thai government would contact them asking for assistance.

Time is crucial for this mission, he said, adding they received the call on Saturday morning and arrived in Thailand on Sunday afternoon.

He said that every disaster is unique and requires various specialised expertise.

In this case, the collapsed building had identical structures on each floor, making it difficult for survivors to indicate their exact location.

Additionally, over 75,000 tonnes of concrete and steel had fallen, making direct rescues challenging.

"The first 24 hours are the most critical for saving lives. The first 96 hours are considered the 'golden period'. Now that 120 hours have passed, we won't give up. We're making progress every day," he said.

His team includes engineers using 3D graphic technology to analyse the building's structural collapse and intelligence units interviewing witnesses and survivors to gather data. This collaboration helps Thai officials make precise decisions.

"We are also working with supportive teams from Israel. We are carefully inspecting the wreckage, searching for any signs of life," he said.

So far, his team has worked alongside Bangkok's governor, Thai authorities and multiple international rescue units. "We've reached a level of coordination where we can understand each other without speaking -- just by looking at each other, we know what needs to be done next," he said.

Although his team has so far found only bodies and no survivors, the Israeli colonel said that they will keep searching. "We haven't lost hope. We are still looking for signs of life," he said.

