Seven provinces flagged for summer storms, gusting winds

Listen to this article

A man removes tree branches that fell on his pickup when strong winds hit Mae Taeng district in Chiang Mai on Friday. The Meteorological Department warns of gusting winds and storms in seven provinces, continuing into Tuesday. (Photo: Panumet Tanraksa)

Weathermen have warned seven provinces in the central, northeastern and northern regions to expect heavy rain and gusty winds on Monday and into Tuesday.

The Meteorological Department forecast on Monday said the seven provinces are:

Chaiyaphum

Loei

Lop Buri

Nakhon Ratchasima

Phetchabun

Phitsanulok

Saraburi

The agency also advised people in the upper part of the country, in addition to those in the seven provinces, to avoid travelling and going outdoors during storms.

In Bangkok, rain was reported falling in 12 districts on Monday, but was expected to ease throughout the week.

Deputy spokesman Somkhuan Tonchan told TNN on Sunday some parts in the country may experience summer storms and hot weather during the Songkran holiday next week.

The holiday celebrating the traditional new year runs from Saturday to Wednesday.

On Sunday. Chai Badan district in Lop Buri was the hottest place in the country, with the temperature hitting 40.8°C, followed by 40.3°C in Wichien Buri in Phetchabun and 39.3°C in Muang district in Nakhon Sawan, according to the department.