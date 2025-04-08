Probe seeks answers from Thai partners

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) yesterday urged the three Thai shareholders of the China Railway No.10 (Thailand) construction company, which was involved in the erection of the now-collapsed State Audit Office (SAO) building, to come forward voluntarily to assist with the DSI's investigations.

Pol Maj Woranan Srilam, DSI spokesman, said that DSI has requested that Prachuab Sirikhate, Sophon Meechai, and Manas Srianan, who collectively hold 51% of China Railway No.10 (Thailand), provide crucial information to assist with the investigation. The company was awarded the 2.1-billion-baht contract to construct the new headquarters of the SAO, which collapsed during the earthquake on March 28.

"The three Thai shareholders are urged to cooperate and meet us to provide useful information, as hiding will not be beneficial," he said. "There needs to be an explanation regarding their involvement in such large-scale business operations."

Pol Maj Woranan said the investigation will expand to determine whether there is any basis for money laundering charges. If issues of bid-rigging arise, they will fall under the 28 types of offences related to money laundering laws, he said.

He said the DSI would coordinate with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning to gather additional evidence regarding the collapse.

The DSI said it plans to visit the collapse site today with the BMA to retrieve critical evidence related to the building's structure.

The Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning will assess the building's structural integrity, while the Thai Industrial Standards Institute will be contacted for reports on the quality of steel and concrete used in the construction.

Moreover, the DSI has confirmed that former DSI director-general, Pol Lt Col Korawat Panprapakorn, will join the case advisory committee, bringing his expertise to support the investigation, he said.

In parallel, police have also established a separate task force to investigate the collapse. This task force will focus on identifying the cause of the building's collapse and inspecting the structural aspects of the SAO.

Today, they will also officially enter the site to collect evidence, including reinforced steel, concrete, and other materials that could shed light on the disaster.