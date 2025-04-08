Airports told to brace for surge in holiday arrivals during Songkran

International and domestic flights during this year's Songkran holidays are forecast to increase by 9.1% and 22.7% compared to last year's figures, according to the Transport Ministry, which yesterday emphasised the need for airports to accommodate travellers more effectively.

Deputy government spokesman Anukul Prueksanusak told media that the Ministry of Transport has rolled out special measures at six major airports managed by Airports of Thailand -- Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Mae Fah Luang (Chiang Rai), Phuket, and Hat Yai -- as it forecasts a surge in the number of flights during the period.

According to the AoT, from April 11 to 17, these airports will see a total of 267,603 international flights, up 9.1% from last year, and 213,792 domestic flights, a 22.7% increase from last year's figures, he said.

The number of passengers, meanwhile, is expected to reach 79.19 million, an 18.3% increase. Of them, 48.24 million will be international passengers (up by 14.1%), and 30.94 million will be domestic passengers (up by 25.5%).

To ease their journeys, AoT will be providing free parking spaces at Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai and Phuket airports from midnight of April 11 to midnight of April 16.

More baggage trolleys, airline check-in counters, and staff at all service points, including the restrooms, will be available. However, passengers are encouraged to utilise the self-check-in and baggage drop systems to help ensure prompt service for all travellers, Mr Anukul said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri said she has instructed the Department of Airports (DOA), which runs 29 other airports across the country, to step up safety inspections and coordinate with the Tourist Police to ensure passenger safety. She said taxi operators and car rental car services must also make sure their vehicles are roadworthy.