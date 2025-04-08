Search winds down as dog unit goes home

Listen to this article

Thailand Rescue Dog Association director Suthikiet Sopanik yesterday announced K9 USAR Thailand has concluded its 11-day search of the State Audit Office (SAO) collapse site.

The move came after the team spent 11 days deployed at the scene following the March 28 disaster, said Mr Suthikiet, and that fulfilled the 7–10 day mission outlined by the Thai urban search and rescue (Usar) team.

"After a thorough assessment, the K9 team decided to conclude their mission to prevent possible injuries to both the dogs and team members," said Mr Suthikiet.

He also confirmed that none of the team members or dogs were injured during the mission, thanks to the generous support and care provided by the public and related agencies. The support included meals, supplies, funds and emotional encouragement.

"We'd like to thank everyone for their support," he said. "Whenever disaster strikes, we will continue to stand alongside the victims."

According to Mr Suthikiet, the team could not rescue any survivors and could only identify their potential locations using its sniffer dogs.

The association's deputy director Alongkot Chukaew revealed that the K9 team will now begin visiting all the organisations and foundations that supported them to express gratitude, including the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and residents of Chatuchak district who provided essentials, such as food, water and bathing facilities for both team members and rescue dogs.

The K9 team deployed 11 rescue dogs, rotated in shifts of three to four animals, each working eight hours. Other dog rescue teams also joined the search and remain on-site, including 10 dogs from United SAR K9, three from the army's War Dog Centre, four from Police K-9 and five from the Thai Volunteer SAR Dog unit.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is set to report the findings of the investigation into the SAO building's collapse to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra before today's cabinet meeting. This follows her April 1 directive to compile the findings within seven days.

During last Tuesday's cabinet meeting, Ms Paetongtarn also instructed multiple ministries to strengthen disaster preparedness and integrate earthquake and disaster education into school curricula.