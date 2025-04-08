16 minor tremors felt in the North

Sixteen small tremors, ranging from 1.9 to 3.8 on the Richter scale, were recorded in Wiang Haeng district of Chiang Mai and Pai district of Mae Hong Son yesterday morning, though only a few were felt by residents.

The Earthquake Observation Division reported that the tremors occurred between 4.22am and 10.57am.

In Wiang Haeng district, Chiang Mai, 10 quakes measuring between 1.9 and 3.5 in magnitude were detected in tambon Saen Hai from 4.22am to 10.43am. Meanwhile, six quakes were recorded in tambon Wiang Nuea of Pai district, Mae Hong Son, from 6.11am to 10.57am, with the largest at 3.8 magnitude.

Local residents in both areas reported feeling three tremors, ranging from 3.2 to 3.8 in magnitude.

Government spokesman Jirayu Huangsub stated that the March 28 earthquake in Myanmar had affected three buildings in Chiang Mai. One of them, the Duangkamol condominium in Muang district, an eight-storey building more than three decades old, sustained distortions and structural cracks on the first floor.

The building was evacuated and cordoned off, and public works officials will instruct the property owner to carry out necessary repairs.

The other two affected buildings were 22-storey condominiums, which only showed cosmetic damage.