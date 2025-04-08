DSI wants iCon 'actors' charged

Listen to this article

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) is pushing for criminal charges against two celebrities embroiled in the iCon Group case, despite prosecutors initially recommending dismissal.

DSI Director-General Pol Col Yutthana Praedam said the DSI had reviewed the evidence and filed a dissenting opinion, urging the Attorney General to reconsider indicting actor Yuranunt Pamornmontri and actress Pechaya Wattanamontree.

The pair was among 19 individuals accused of fraud under the 1984 Public Fraud Loan Act, but prosecutors had earlier sought charges against only 17 executives of the company. They were charged with public fraud, fraudulent borrowing, illegally running a direct sales business, and other related offences.

Yuranunt Pamornmontri, left, and Pechaya Wattanamontree

The alleged offences occurred between Aug 12, 2020 and Aug 31, 2024, in Bangkok and other provinces across the country, prompting damage claims totalling 649.9 million baht.

He said under Thailand's Special Case Investigation Act (2004), the DSI has the right to contest prosecution decisions and has submitted a formal disagreement to the Attorney General for a final decision.

In the coming weeks, the Attorney General will provide a definitive ruling on whether charges will be brought against the two suspects, as the DSI speeds up the conclusion of its probe.