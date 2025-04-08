Financial relief for quake-hit residents

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is providing financial aid to city residents affected by the earthquake.

Aekvarunyoo Amrapala, BMA spokesman, said on Saturday that the city's 50 district offices are now accepting registrations for assistance and compensation for residents affected by the recent earthquake. The registration period will run until April 27.

To qualify for aid, applicants, including Thais or foreigners, must meet the following criteria: The earthquake must have damaged a permanent residence, either a house or a condominium unit. Additionally, the property must be a primary residence, with supporting documentation such as a household registration certificate or rental agreement, he said.

The assistance programme includes several forms of support. Applicants can receive up to 49,500 baht for repair materials to fix damaged homes. Temporary accommodation or rental assistance is available, with up to 3,000 baht per month for up to two months, capped at 6,000 baht. Funeral expenses are covered at 29,700 baht per deceased person, with an additional 29,700 baht if the deceased was the head of the household.

Medical assistance for injuries is also provided, including 4,000 baht for serious injuries and 13,300 baht for disabilities. Compensation of 2,300 baht is available for those injured in the disaster. Furthermore, financial support of up to 11,400 baht is available for the livelihood development fund, he said.

To apply for assistance, applicants should submit the required form along with necessary documents, such as ID cards or passports for non-Thai residents, household registration, and evidence of damage.