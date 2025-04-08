Nations pull together for daring rescue bid

International operation at SAO site was tightly structured and forged valuable lessons, says deputy governor, write Wassayos Ngamkham, Poramet Tangsathaporn and Apinya Wipatayotin

Deputy Bangkok governor Tavida Kamolvej explains the rescue mission at the collapsed site. (Photo: BMA)

The devastating earthquake that struck 24 provinces in Thailand, including the capital, left its citizens in shock, especially the incident in which the State Audit Office building collapsed and trapped dozens of workers under debris.

But in the midst of the crisis, a remarkable display of international cooperation unfolded, showing that when disaster strikes, countries can come together to save lives.

Assoc Prof Tavida Kamolvej, deputy governor of Bangkok, known for her expertise and calm under pressure, shared insights into the seamless coordination between Thai authorities and international rescue teams.

Assoc Prof Tavida, known as Madam Disaster in the popular press, has a pivotal role in managing disaster responses. She told the Bangkok Post the rescue operation was highly structured.

The operation's tasks were divided into clear roles: while Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt supervised internal areas of the disaster zone, the deputy governor took charge of the external areas, ensuring international teams were properly registered and controlled as they entered the site.

"We must ensure we know who is doing what, where, and when," she said, emphasising the importance of coordination to avoid chaos.

Oma Sagiv, Israeli Ambassador, right, visits the collapsed building site on March 31 to meet expert team from her country. She also speaks with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on the site. Israeli Embassy

Thai, foreign teams unite

The operation was not only a challenge in terms of logistics but also required a sophisticated understanding of how to handle the situation with precision.

The Thai teams were trained in how such operations are conducted overseas, and the integration of international experts and their technology was key.

"It's not about being better or worse; our teams are well-trained. But facing real disaster situations, we learn new lessons. The tools and expertise that international teams bring can make all the difference," she said.

The joint rescue efforts included a division of teams based on skill rather than nationality. Specific units -- engineers, K9 teams, search units, digging crews, and crane operators --worked collaboratively, each assigned tasks according to their expertise.

"There are times when specific tasks are reserved for particular countries due to their specialised skills. For instance, Israel brought scanning technology that is unique to them," Assoc Prof Tavida said.

One of the biggest challenges was penetrating the dense layers of concrete and rubble, which were hard to dig through.

"Each floor of the collapsed building was a foot thick, and as we drilled, we had to be careful not to trigger further collapses," she said.

Special sensors were used to detect tremors, and heavy machinery, such as cranes, was used carefully to remove debris.

Despite these challenges, the rescue teams worked in sync, constantly checking for survivors while minimising the risk of causing further harm.

With international teams from the United States, Israel, and France offering their assistance, the scope of the operation grew larger by the hour.

The USA sent a substantial team equipped with technology, while Israel brought advanced scanning tools and expertise in rescue operations. Each team had its own strengths, including a variety of drones and high-tech tools.

"We worked as a single unit," she added. "The international teams did not work independently. It was crucial that we coordinated everything closely to ensure safety and maximise the chances of finding survivors."

One of the most poignant moments came when the Israeli team, arriving after a 12-hour flight, helped locate survivors. They did not bring additional heavy equipment with them, as Thailand had sufficient resources, but they offered critical expertise in surveying the wreckage.

Their success in saving one person was a testament to their specialised skills. "We didn't give up," said Orna Sagiv, the Israeli Ambassador to Thailand, speaking about the rescue efforts. "Israel and Thailand share a long-standing friendship, and we are always ready to assist."

The situation on the ground was tense, with numerous survivors still trapped. Mixed teams, wearing red and green shirts, would occasionally enter the site on foot, especially when heavy machinery paused to allow for more delicate searches.

The search teams worked together in small groups of 32 to 33 people, ensuring that each member could be accounted for in case of injury. she explained. "It's essential that we move as a unit. When everyone works together, we know exactly where everyone is and what is happening."

Pennung: 'We must be prepared'

Lessons learned

While the earthquake triggered the collapse of the SAO building, the damage to other buildings in Bangkok was less severe.

Chutima Nunman, a resident of a high-rise condo in Chatuchak, shared her experience: "I still feel panicked, as if the floor is shaking all the time," she said. Her building sustained only minor damage, and, though shaken, she was reassured by the staff that the structure was safe.

"Compared to others whose buildings were more severely affected, I feel fortunate," she said.

Another resident of a high-rise in Phayathai district, who asked to be called Elle, also felt the tremors. "I heard cracking sounds and quickly evacuated from the 9th floor using the fire ladder," she recalls.

Building officials said the structure was stable, though minor cracks were found in some walls.

For her, the experience underscored the importance of clear communication during a crisis: "Residents need confidence in the safety of their homes, especially when they have invested so much in these buildings."

The rapid response and collaboration were not limited to efforts in the immediate aftermath of the earthquake.

Prof Pennung Warnitchai, founder of the Earthquake Research Centre of Thailand (Earth), said Thailand remains at risk from future earthquakes, particularly from the nearby Sagaing fault and the Arakan fault in the Andaman Sea.

"While we don't know when the next major quake will occur, we must be prepared," he said.

Ongoing inspections and preparedness efforts are crucial to ensuring the safety of buildings, especially those in high-risk areas like Bangkok.

Post-quake assessment

The aftermath of the earthquake highlighted both the vulnerabilities and strengths of the country's urban infrastructure.

Of the 3,375 buildings surveyed by the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning, 34 were deemed unsafe, while most were found to be structurally sound.

This survey excluded privately owned properties, such as condos, which are required to undergo regular inspections.

The resilience of buildings like the condo where Ms Chutima resides, built with strong foundations, provided some relief, but many other structures faced significant challenges.

The rescue mission in Thailand was a testament to the strength of international cooperation and the effectiveness of modern technology in helping to save lives.

As Assoc Prof Tavida noted, the success of the operation was not only a reflection of the capabilities of Thai teams but also a powerful demonstration of what can be achieved when nations come together in the face of disaster.

"We're no less capable than anyone else," she said, emphasising that the experience gained would strengthen future rescue operations.

In the end, the combined efforts of Thai officials and international teams saved people's lives and proved that, even in the most tragic circumstances, humanity's capacity for resilience is boundless.