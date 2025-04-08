Trat's Koh Kut endures tourism squeeze

Limited accommodation on Koh Kut in Trat is raising concerns about tourism growth.

Dechatorn Chan-ob, chief of the Tambon Administrative Organization in Koh Kut and owner of Suan Ya Resort, said the island has about 1,100 to 1,200 hotel rooms, limiting capacity to 4,500 tourists per day.

During weekends, public holidays or festive seasons, the island often faces a shortage of rooms, particularly for international tourists.

Despite owners' efforts to expand room capacity, most are unable to proceed due to land disputes with the navy, which still controls much of the area. Land rights issues remain unsolved, preventing further investments, he said.

In some cases, resort owners and construction projects, such as road developments, have faced legal action from the military. "Just last month, equipment from the Trat Provincial Administrative Organization that was used to build roads was seized by the navy, raising concerns over the lack of cooperation, even on projects that benefit the public and tourists," he said.

In a wider context, the unresolved maritime land dispute under the MOU-44 concerning overlapping claims between Thailand and Cambodia has gained widespread notoriety.

The ongoing conflict has resulted in increased demand for accommodation that the island cannot meet, Mr Dechatorn said.

Pairat Soisaeng, Koh Kut district chief, said half of the 192 residents affected by land disputes have been addressed, but budget constraints have halted progress. Further funding will be sought to address the problem.

Mr Pairat acknowledged the military is only fulfilling its legal duties in controlling the land, and remains optimistic the situation will improve.