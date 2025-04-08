Purple Line link '53% completed'

The southern extension of the MRT Purple Line, which will link Tao Poon and Rat Burana is now 53.4% completed, according to the Mass Rapid Transit Authority.

The progress was announced by MRTA chairman Montri Dechasakulkorn, after a safety inspection that was called in the wake of the major earthquake that shook Bangkok about a week ago.

The inspection focused on the project's fifth contract, which covers elevated tracks and stations between Dao Khanong and Khru Nai, the train depot and the car park building near Rat Burana canal.

Mr Montri said the visit was aimed at ensuring the project follows the highest safety standards, particularly in light of the earthquake.

The line spans 23.63 kilometres, with a 14.29km underground section and a 9.34km elevated section.

"As the project consists of both underground and elevated structures, safety is our top priority," he said.

As the work under the fifth contract includes the installation of viaduct segments and suspended cross beams, a thorough inspection of its various components, such as launching gantries, scaffolding, pier and viaduct segments is necessary, he added.

Following the earthquake, Mr Montri told the MRTA to enforce international standards strictly for construction materials, particularly those that would help the structure withstand seismic vibrations.

Additionally, the MRTA has been directed to better manage the environmental impact of the construction, especially PM2.5 dust pollution.

The contractor will be asked to spray water around the site to reduce airborne dust, ensure its machinery meets environmental standards, and limit dust-generating activities to a minimum.

As of the end of last month, the Purple Line southern extension's overall progress was 53.4%, Mr Montri said.