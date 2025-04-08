First national census in 15 years begins

Listen to this article

A new national census has begun to collect updated demographic data that will help address key trends such as declining birth rates, an ageing population, labour shortages and a growing foreign population.

This is the country's first census in 15 years, making an update to the national database much needed, said Phutchaphong Notthaisong, director of the National Statistical Office (NSO).

The data will be used to shape policies related to welfare, education and infrastructure, he said.

The NSO aims to gain a clearer picture of Thailand's demographic structure, including migration patterns, living conditions and employment trends -- crucial factors in drafting future housing and labour policies.

The NSO expects about half of the population to complete the census questionnaire online, compared to just 14% in the last census. Participants will receive text message reminders to take part.

The census will be available on the NSO website and through the government's Thang Rath app from April 1–June 19. The NSO is offering incentives, including smartphones and other gadgets, for those who complete the questionnaire online between April 1 and 20.

A budget of 400 million baht has been allocated for the census, covering the costs of hiring over 40,000 Thailand Post personnel to conduct face-to-face interviews from April 21 to June 19.

Interviews will be conducted with some 4 million households across 11 provinces -- Bangkok, Samut Prakan, Pathum Thani, Ayutthaya, Chon Buri, Si Sa Ket, Roi Et, Chiang Mai, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phuket and Songkhla -- particularly for those in remote areas or without internet access.

The questionnaire consists of 12 main topics, including, for the first time, a section on LGBTQ+ demographics.

Once the census concludes in June, the data will be analysed using AI and big data technology to enhance accuracy. The final report is expected to be released between October and December.