Russian woman falls to death from Pattaya condo

A police officer takes a photo of the dead Russian woman on the ground at the base of the 40th condominium in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri on Monday, as rescue workers prepare to remove her body. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

PATTAYA - Police are investigating the fatal plunge of a 26-year-old Russian woman from the 14th floor balcony of her condominium room in Bang Lamung district on Monday afternoon.

Police were called to the 40th condominium building on Soi Na Klue about 4pm, Pol Capt Janda Dermphan, deputy investigation chief at Bang Lamung, said.

They were shown the naked body of a 26-year-old Russian woman, Kyznkoba Kuzikova, lying face down on the ground at the base of the building. A green towel covered her bottom.

Police investigators learned that the woman stayed alone in a room on the 14th floor of the building. A Russian man came to her room every day and he was present at the time she fell to her death.

The man, whose name was not given, told police he was sitting inside the room using a laptop computer with his back to the balcony while the woman was in the bathroom. He heard a loud conversation, like someone quarrelling on a phone, coming from the bathroom. He believed she was talking to her boyfriend.

A short time later, he said, she rushed from bathroom and without any warning jumped from the balcony, according to police.

The woman's body was taken to the Police General Hospital for a post-mortem examination, and the Russian embassy was notified.

The police investigation into the circumstances of her death was continuing.