Suspect in B16bn Dr Boon fraud case arrested at airport

Listen to this article

DSI and police officers arrest Thitiporn Chalermrattanapratheep, a suspect in the Dr Boon Vanasin fraud case, on her return to Thailand, at Suvarnabhumi airport on Monday night. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

Special investigators arrested a close associate of Dr Boon Vanasin, the fugitive founder of Thon Buri Healthcare Group wanted for massive public fraud, at Suvarnabhumi airport on Monday night.

Thitiporn Chalermrattanapratheep, 39, was detained when she returned to Thailand after earlier fleeing into hiding in China. She is the 14th suspect to be arrested in the case and alleged to be part of the criminal network linked to Dr Boon, 86, who remains at large.

Her arrest was announced to reporters by Pol Capt Wisanu Chimtrakul, deputy chief of the Department of Special Investigation, Pol Lt Gen Samarn Nuanma, assistant national police chief, accompanied by other senior DSI and police officers.

Ms Thitiporn is accused of luring people into investing with Dr Boon with a promise of high returns. However, they received no dividends nor was their capital investment returned to them. Investigators said there were 605 known victims so far, with alleged total damages of more than 16 billion baht.

The DSI took the case over last year and later submitted its report to prosecutors, comprising 342 files with more than 130,000 pages of evidence. It recommended the indictment of 16 people on charges of public fraud and fraudulent borrowing. (continues below)

Department of Special Investigation officers interrogate Thitiporn Chalermrattanapratheep, a suspect in the Dr Boon Vanasin fraud case. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

DSI officers had earlier arrested 13 suspects. Dr Boon, Ms Thitiporn and another woman suspect, Kotchaporn Suwannakut, 39, fled overseas.

During questioning, Ms Thitiporn denied all charges, Pol Maj Gen Noppasil Poonsawat, deputy chief of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said.

She maintained that she did not directly know Dr Boon but had been asked by a friend to act as an agent, inviting people to investing with him. She had been offered a commission of 13.5% on the money invested.

However, the money trail and other evidence showed she was linked to the investment scam and was close to Dr Boon, Pol Maj Gen Noppasil said.

Pol Capt Wisanu said DSI officers already knew the whereabouts of Dr Boon and Ms Kotchaporn. The deputy DSI chief declined to say in which countries the two suspects were hiding, but said they would be brought to justice soon.

The 86-year-old physician stands accused of raising huge sums of money from investors in healthcare business ventures in Thailand and abroad. His personal reputation and that of his SET-listed hospital business led many to believe the projects were sound. They were not, according to the DSI.