Four more bodies found in collapsed SAO tower

Listen to this article

An aerial shot shows Backhoes excavating the daunting ruins of the State Audit Office building on Tuesday. Four more bodies were found on Monday night, raising the confirmed toll to 21 with 73 construction workers still unaccounted for. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

Four more bodies have been found in the rubble that was the State Audit Office tower in Bangkok, as searchers approach an area where many labourers were working when the March 28 earthquakes struck.

Bangkok deputy governor Tavida Kamolvej said on Tuesday the discovery of the four bodies on Monday night raised the confirmed death toll to 21, with 73 people still unaccounted for.

The unfinished 30-floor building in Chatuchak district pancaked spectacularly to the ground during the strong earhquake, which was centred near Mandalay in Myanmar.

The deputy governor said giant backhoes were working in two areas of the huge pile of debris where 20 to 30 people were working when the building collapsed.

Most of the workers onsite were from Myanmar.

No other highrise in the city suffered serious damage. There have been reports suggesting the use of sub-standard materials in the building's construction, An invesigation is underway.