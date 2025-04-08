Durian exports to China face hurdle

Listen to this article

Fresh durian sorted for export. (Photo: Commerce Ministry)

Durian farmers and exporters from the eastern fruit hub of Chanthaburi and Trat provinces on Tuesday urged the government to solve issues arising from China's rejection of Thai durian export laboratory results.

About 1,000 durian farmers and exporters gathered on Tuesday in Chanthaburi after China’s General Administration of Customs (GACC) suspended the certification of two Thai labs that previously certified that Thai durian had no traces of Basic Yellow 2 (BY2) dye.

Since Jan 10, exporters are required to submit lab reports showing cadmium levels not exceeding 0.05 micrograms and no detectable BY2, but only from GACC-approved labs.

However, Chinese customs officials overseeing border inspections of the fruit detected BY2 contamination, raising fears and suspicions of illegal use of the chemical, or possibly use of contaminated equipment in the Thai durian supply chain.

With the durian season starting this month in the east of Thailand, local exporters are worried about a lack of certificated labs, which could lead to more rejection by China and further disruption of exports.

They also urged the government to solve other pressing issues affecting exports, including the presence of unripe durian in the area and durian grown in neighbouring countries that are smuggled in and falsely certified as Thailand-grown.

They said these issues could compromise the quality reputation of Thai durian and their credibility in the fruit market.

Durian farming expert Sanchai Kosanwatana said the Chanthaburi gathering was the largest in decades because these problems have persisted in the durian export chain and remained unresolved.

Ekaphap Phonsue, spokesman for the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, on Monday said reports that no labs in Thailand are left to provide checks on durian before export due to suspensions by China are incorrect.

There are still four labs available, with five more awaiting approval from GACC.

He said Thailand has also asked that China ease the checking process on durian from Thailand but has yet to receive an answer.