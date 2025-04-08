Commanders in firing line over conscript abuses

Listen to this article

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai talks with conscripts during a visit to the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters in Don Muang district of Bangkok on Tuesday. (Photo: Army First Area public relations centre)

Commanders of army units where trainers are found to have abused conscripts will also face disciplinary punishment for looking the other way, Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai vowed on Tuesday.

Mr Phumtham made his point during a visit to a conscript selection and recruitment unit at the Directorate of Joint Communications under the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters in Don Muang district of Bangkok yesterday.

He said he had discussed with leaders of the armed forces the frequency of incidents involving physical and emotional abuse of conscripts by trainers and high-ranking officers in the military.

Some conscripts complained of being sent to work as servants in homes of senior officers and enduring mistreatment there.

Such abuses must stop and preventive measures were in order, said Mr Phumtham, who is also a deputy prime minster in charge of security affairs.

Trainers should be educated about what are deemed abusive practices. If the abuse against conscripts persists in the future, the commanders directly in charge of the training will be subject to disciplinary punishment in in strict accordance with the rules.

“Their superiors will not get away with it,” he said.

Closed-circuit TV cameras will be installed at training sites to keep track of the conscripts and trainers, he said.

The minister said he also spoke to parents of conscripts on Tuesday and assured them that the recruits would be well-cared for.

The ministry is introducing technology to replace manpower in some units as the government progressively carries out military reform which includes downsizing the forces and reducing the number of conscripts.

The effectiveness of existing military personnel needs to be improved given the new defence and security challenges on the horizon, the defence minister said.

To incentivise young men to volunteer for military service, Mr Phumtham said vocational training would be offered to help them get a job post-enlistment.

Businesses will be encouraged to set aside vacancies for these trained soldiers once they complete their service.

This year, the annual conscription is taking place from April 1-12 nationwide. Thai men who turn 21 in a given conscription year are required to undergo selection by drawing lots.