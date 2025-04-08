Songkran could feature a soaking from the skies

Forecasters warn of summer thunderstorms and hail in some areas during Thai water festival

Traffic is already heavy on Mittraparb Road heading to Motorway 6 in Pak Chong district of Nakhon Ratchasima on April 7, ahead of the Songkran festival next week. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

More tropical storms are forecast during the coming Songkran festival, particularly in upper Thailand, where strong winds, thunderstorms and hail are expected between April 12 and 14, according to the Meteorological Department.

Residents in these areas are advised to prepare for potential impacts on safety, property and farmland, the department said in an advisory on Tuesday.

Starting today through Friday, a low-pressure area will bring extremely hot and humid conditions across the upper part of the country, with thunderstorms expected in some regions due to the influence of the Southwest monsoon, the department said.

Between April 12 and 14, a high-pressure system, or a cold air mass, from China is expected to move into the Northeast and the South China Sea, which could cause scorching weather and the likelihood of summer storms, it added.

Residents in the South are warned of westerly and northwesterly winds affecting the Andaman Sea and southern regions from April 9-14. These winds are anticipated to generate sea waves of up to 1 metre in the Andaman Sea and between 1 and 2 metres in the Gulf of Thailand.

During the storm period from April 12-14, residents in upper Thailand are urged to avoid unnecessary travel in affected areas.

The department recommends staying clear of large trees and unstable tall structures, such as billboards, during thunderstorms, and advises shielding agricultural farms from the strong winds and storms.