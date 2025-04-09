Unesco push for Wat Arun

The cabinet approves a paper to submit Wat Arun, or the Temple of Dawn, on the Unesco World Heritage Site's tentative list. The temple is said to represent a unique Rattanakosin-era 'phra prang', or tall spire. Fine Arts Department

The Culture Ministry will this month submit relevant documents to the Unesco World Heritage Centre in Paris in its bid to propose the iconic pagoda at Wat Arun on the Tentative List of World Heritage sites.

Culture Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol yesterday revealed after a cabinet meeting that approval had been given for the submission of the iconic principal prang of Wat Arun for inclusion in Unesco's World Heritage Tentative List.

The pagoda represents a unique example of a Buddhist phra prang, or tall spire, architecture, and is woven into the identity of both Thailand and Asia, said Ms Sudawan.

The minister also welcomed its recognition as a masterpiece of Rattanakosin-era architecture that later further evolved to become emblematic of the period.

Thailand will send the nomination dossier to the World Heritage Centre in Paris this month, before their meeting between June and July.

The Fine Arts Department will assist Wat Arun in preparing for the tentative listing, particularly in the aftermath of the March 28 earthquake, said the minister.

This includes archaeological studies around the prang to examine construction methods and ensure structural stability, as well as conserving the temple's archaeological sites in line with international standards.

Once on the tentative list for the year, Wat Arun must submit a preliminary assessment by Sept 15 next year.

The World Heritage Centre will deliver an initial finding the following October, after which a full nomination dossier must be submitted within five years.