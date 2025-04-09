Cabinet gives cybercrime, digital asset bills the nod

The cabinet yesterday approved two draft laws to combat cybercrime and regulate digital asset businesses.

Deputy government spokesman Karom Polpornklang said the cabinet approved the two draft bills that the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society proposed to address rising concerns about technology-related crimes and the management of digital assets.

He said the first draft is the Royal Decree on Measures to Prevent and Suppress Technology-Related Crimes, focusing on enhancing the enforcement of measures against online criminal activities. Key updates in the draft include a shift in the enforcement timeline, now set to take effect the day after its publication in the Royal Gazette, as opposed to the previous 30-day delay.

The scope of definitions has been expanded to include digital asset businesses and e-wallets, with new provisions to enhance the transparency and exchange of information about digital wallet addresses. The decree also empowers the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to monitor and supervise the operations of digital asset businesses more effectively, Mr Karom said.

Further additions introduce stringent measures to prevent online fraud, such as screening suspicious messages encouraging online gambling or fraudulent investments. The draft also includes protocols for suspending telecommunication services when evidence suggests the use of such services in technology-related crimes, alongside guidelines for removing illicit computer data from systems.

He said the second draft is the Royal Decree on Digital Asset Business Operations, which will set clear rules for foreign digital asset businesses providing services in Thailand.

It mandates that these companies must be authorised under Thai law if they engage in activities targeting Thai people. The draft also outlines the characteristics of such services, such as offering content in Thai or allowing payments in Thai baht.

Minister of Digital Economy and Society Prasert Jantararuangtong said these decrees are crucial for closing loopholes, especially in regulating digital asset transactions that might otherwise flow outside the scope of control.

He also highlighted the importance of creating regulatory standards to safeguard against criminals' misuse of digital financial systems.