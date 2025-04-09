Don Mueang airport preps for 700,000 Songkran travellers

Don Mueang airport is ready for a surge in the number of passengers during the Songkran holiday period from April 11-17. (Photo supplied/Supoj Wancharoen)

Don Mueang international airport expects about 700,000 passengers to pass through its portals during the Songkran holiday, up 10% on last year.

Airports of Thailand Plc (AoT) president Kerati Kijmanawat said on Wednesday that Don Mueng airport was ready to handle the influx.

Don Mueang airport director Wichit Kaewsaitiam said the peak period for workers returning to their home provinces for the holiday was April 11.

For added passenger convenience, Don Mueang airport would provide free parking from 00.01am on April 12 to midnight on April 16.

Shuttle buses between the five-floor car park building and passenger terminal 1, Gate 6, would operate around the clock, Mr Wichit said.

A total of 4,391 flights were scheduled from April 11-17, an average 627 flights per day and up 3.1% on the same period last year. He said 2,705 were domestic flights, up by 7.3%

He said 701,636 passengers were scheduled to arrive at Don Mueang airport during the seven-day holiday, an average 100,234 a day and an increase of 10.8% over last year's Songkran.

Mr Wichit said this tally comprised 282,490 international passengers (up 6.9%) and 419,146 domestic passengers (up 13.5%).