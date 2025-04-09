Police hunt Malaysian after Hat Yai gold shop robbed

A man police identified as Yee Boon Long, 61, a Malaysian with a prior criminal record accused of a 7-million-baht gold shop robbery in Hat Yai district of Songkhla on Tuesday.(CCTV image via Assawin Pakkawan)

SONGKHLA - An arrest warrant has been issued for a Malaysian man for the armed theft of jewellery worth about 7 million baht from a gold shop in Hat Yai on Tuesday.

Provincial Police Region 9 has offered a reward of up to 100,000 baht for information leading to the arrest of Yee Boon Long, 61.

A lone man robbed the Thai Udom 2 gold shop on Montri Road in downtown Hat Yai about 11.55am on Tuesday.

The unmasked, armed robber entered the shop, scared off the staff and grabbed 138 baht-weight of gold jewellery from the display cabinets before fleeing. He walked out of store with a shopping bag holding the loot and left on a motorcycle he later abandoned 300 metres away.

Pol Lt Gen Piyawat Chalermsri, commissioner of Provincial Police Region 9, said investigators identified the man, a Malaysian national, and obtained a warrant for his arrest from the Songkhla Provincial Court on Tuesday night.

Yee is accused of robbery and illegally carrying a weapon in a public area.

The accused man goes by several names, police said. His Thai name is Anucha Sae Yor and he is on record as having previously robbed a gold shop in Hat Yai on Jan 6, 2017, and being sentenced to prison.

He was released from prison on Sept 22, 2023, and deported to Malaysia through the Sadao checkpoint in Songkhla.

The suspect is also held responsible for a gold shop robbery in Malaysia about 20 years ago. The robber made off with gold worth about 50 million baht and fled into hiding in Thailand.

Police have launched a wide net for the Malaysian fugitive, who was believed to still be in this southern province.