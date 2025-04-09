Protesters demand casino bill be withdrawn, not just delayed

Protesters in white shirts demanding the government drop its plan for a casino-entertainment complex gather outside parliament on Wednesday. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

Groups opposed to the Entertainment Complex Bill gathered outside the parliament on Wednesday, demanding the government's casino legislation not only be delayed but withdrawn.

The parliamentary debate on the bill, which would legalise casinos, was postponed.

Priority was instead given to debating the crisis stemming from the US decision to slap a 36% tariff on imports from Thailand, and the aftermath of the deadly earthquake last month.

On Wednesday, chief government whip Wisut Chainarun said the casino bill was only delayed, not withdrawn.

However, that did not mean it would be at the top of the agenda for the next parliamentary session, he said.

While the coalition parties were in agreement, it was important that the government come to an understanding with the public.

“Differences of opinion are normal in a democracy, and it is essential to foster public understanding,” he said.

Protesters wearing white shirts and holding Thai flags and signs opposing the bill marched to the parliament on Wedesday. They insisted the government should drop its plan to legalise casinos.

Although the government claimed to be focused on an integrated entertainment complex rather than a casino, it still involved a casino, said Pichit Chaimongkol leader of the Network of Students and People for Thailand’s Reform. Legalised casinos would be harmful for the people and the country.

He also expressed concern that the government’s rush to pass the legislation might involve a vested, private interest in the project.

“Our objective is to stop the casino. If the bill is not withdrawn, our group will take action to stop the government,” said Warong Dechgitvigrom, leader of the Thai Pakdee Party.

The Roman Catholic Archbishop of Bangkok, Francis Xavier Vira Arpondratana, also recently petitioned the government, rejecting the casino proposition.

He emphasised his opposition to casinos, which he said could lead to many social problems. He did not oppose other entertainment catering to all genders and age groups.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said during a meeting of senior government officials on Wednesday that opposition to the legislation was most likely political gamesmanship, Opponents were distorting the intention behind the entertainment complex.

"The casino will occupy only 10% of the entertainment complex. It’s not about allowing anyone to open a casino anywhere, turning the country into a land full of casinos. That’s simply not true," she said.