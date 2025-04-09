Actress submits evidence implicating ‘hi-so’ conman

Second victim shows police text messages from suspect that she says defamed the royal family

Actress Rinyarat “Kana” Watchararojsiri arrives at the Crime Suppression Division headquarters to submit evidence against Thanyatep “Hi-so Hot” Sirithapsadechakul on Wednesday. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

A TV actress and another woman who fell victim to an alleged conman claiming to be a wealthy high-society figure with political connections have submitted evidence of the deception to police in Bangkok.

The evidence submitted to Crime Suppression Division (CSD) investigators included fake gold and jewellery the man gave them and online chat conversations deemed defamatory to the royal family.

Actress and model Rinyarat “Kana” Watchararojsiri and another woman, identified only as Palmy, met investigators to discuss their dealings with Thanyatep Sirithapsadechakul, alias “Hi-so Hot”.

Ms Rinyarat, 32, said the suspect had given her fake ornaments. Ms Palmy said she believed the chat messages she showed police would give more weight to the case against Mr Thanyatep.

A woman identified only as Palmy, another victim of the alleged conman, visits the police Crime Suppression Division to submit a complaint on Wednesday. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

The actress earlier sought help from social media influencer Guntouch “Gun Jompalang” Pongpaiboonwet as she wanted to expose the alleged fraud involving the bogus hi-so figure, who was her ex-boyfriend.

She and Mr Thanyatep met on a dating app, she said. The man claimed to be a personal adviser to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. He showed off text conversations purported to be with the premier on the Line app to inflate his level of influence. The conversations turned out to be fake. Ms Paetongtarn is also filing a complaint.

Four days after the actress announced her engagement to Mr Thanyatep, she found out he was a married man who had deceived her into believing he was a high-profile bachelor.

Ms Palmy, a restaurant owner, said she had also fallen victim to a similar approach used by Mr Thanyatep.

Pol Col Anek Taosuparb, the CSD commander, said investigators would question more witnesses and gather evidence that could potentially support multiple charges including fraud, royal defamation, falsifying documents, computer crime and offences regarding royal decorations.

A warrant for the suspect’s arrest was likely to be issued this week, he said.

After Ms Rinyarat exposed the fraud on a TV talk show, police brought Mr Thanyatep in for questioning. But on Monday he jumped from the third floor of the Khok Kram police station in Bueng Kum district of Bangkok and reportedly broke his spine.

Nevertheless, police were preparing to take him from the hospital to the Taling Chan Criminal Court as he was wanted in connection with another fraud case that happened in 2021, said Pol Col Prapas Kaewcheed, chief of the Khok Kram station.