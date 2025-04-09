Death toll climbs to 22 at collapse site

More heavy equipment clearing rubble at quake-hit Bangkok building where 72 are still missing

Rescuers on Wednesday continue to search for the 72 people who are still missing following the collapse of the under-construction State Audit Office building in Chatuchak district during the March 28 earthquake centred in Myanmar. The latest death toll stood at 22. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

Efforts to clear rubble at the site of the collapsed State Audit Office (SAO) building continued on Wednesday with heavy excavating equipment deployed to help authorities try to locate the 72 people who are still missing.

Wednesday marked the 13th day of the search operation following the collapse of the under-construction building in Chatuchak district during the March 28 earthquake in Myanmar. The latest death toll stood at 22.

Throughout the morning, heavy machinery and search teams continued to rotate. More heavy equipment was brought in, adding to the 21 machines on-site including backhoes and cranes, while the largest backhoe in the country, weighing 120 tonnes, was being transported to the site.

A rescue team from Canada rejoined the search efforts. Additionally, foot search teams from paratrooper police and the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation climbed to the top of the mountain of rubble to clear debris after heavy machinery operators had worked overnight to remove parts of it.

After clearing various areas, especially Zones A and D, rescue officers were able to move backhoes into the central area of the rubble pile, which stands about 7–8 metres above ground.

This has allowed for the removal of more concrete and steel in Zone E, expanding the search’s coverage. Clearing the upper areas will help reduce the slope in Zones C and D, making operations more efficient, officials said.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt visited the site again on Wednesday to closely monitor the progress and encourage all rescue personnel. He emphasised the importance of removing the rubble and proactively searching for the missing.

One major development was the arrival of a crane with the ability to lift a weight of up to 1,000 tonnes, which will help move large debris obstructing rescue efforts. This crane, along with the country’s largest backhoe, is expected to significantly increase the speed and effectiveness of the search.

According to the Royal Thai Police, the Institute of Forensic Medicine at Police General Hospital has received the 22 bodies and a number of body parts.

Eighteen of the bodies have been identified, and 14 have been returned to their families.